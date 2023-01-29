Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,332.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.