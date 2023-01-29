Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,332.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.