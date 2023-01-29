Covea Finance Acquires Shares of 398,746 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 398,746 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $92,868,000. Microsoft makes up 4.9% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.97 and a 200-day moving average of $249.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.