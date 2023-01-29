Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 853 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Credicorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $140.73 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.21 and a 12-month high of $182.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.67.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.29. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.