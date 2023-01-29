CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Shares Up 3.4%

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2 – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €12.24 ($13.30) and last traded at €12.00 ($13.04). 102,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.60 ($12.61).

CropEnergies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

CropEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

Featured Articles

