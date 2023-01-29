DAGCO Inc. Buys 6,068 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,867.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,789.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 232,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after acquiring an additional 220,212 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,891.8% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,968,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,911 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,928.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 266,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 253,718 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

