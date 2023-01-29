Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 3,728,815 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,963,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter.

