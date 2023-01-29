Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $265.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.92. The stock has a market cap of $193.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More

