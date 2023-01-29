Dharmesh Shah Sells 5,281 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dharmesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $358.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.89. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $596.17. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -150.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after purchasing an additional 102,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,068,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 17.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after acquiring an additional 195,888 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 19.3% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,041,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

