Dharmesh Shah Sells 5,281 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dharmesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 24th, Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00.
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00.
HubSpot Price Performance
NYSE HUBS opened at $358.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.89. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $596.17. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -150.77 and a beta of 1.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after purchasing an additional 102,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,068,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 17.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after acquiring an additional 195,888 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 19.3% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,041,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
