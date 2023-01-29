Dharmesh Shah Sells 5,281 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dharmesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 24th, Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 10th, Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00.

NYSE HUBS opened at $358.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.89. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $596.17. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -150.77 and a beta of 1.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after purchasing an additional 102,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,068,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 17.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after acquiring an additional 195,888 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 19.3% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,041,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

