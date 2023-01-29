DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $33.74.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

