Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Doximity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

