Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 34,140 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 958.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,821.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,580,000 after buying an additional 8,865,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

