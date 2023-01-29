Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $30.84 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 67,667 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.