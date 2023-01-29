Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) (CVE:CLM) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) (CVE:CLM – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 506,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 301,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of C$26.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11.

Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) Company Profile

Crystal Lake Mining Corporation engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metal resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship properties include L1 and L5 properties located in Emo, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sierra Iron Ore Corporation and changed its name to Crystal Lake Mining Corporation in July 2016.

