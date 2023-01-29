Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 781.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

