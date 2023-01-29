Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $51.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.42 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,279,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

