Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Trading 25.3% Higher

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Rating) traded up 25.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. 2,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Equatorial Energia Trading Up 25.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It operates through Energy Distribution, Transmission, Renewables, Distributed Generation, Sanitation, Energy Trading, Telecommunications, and Services segments. The company distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of Maranhão State with a concession area of approximately 332,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.5 million consumers; 144 municipalities of Pará State with a concession area covering 1,248,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.6 million consumers; 224 municipalities of Piauí State with a concession area covering 251,000 square kilometers serving approximately 1.3 million consumers; 102 municipalities of Alagoas State with a concession area covering 27,848 square kilometers serving approximately 1.2 million consumers; 16 municipalities of Amapá State serving approximately 209,000 consumers; and 72 municipalities of Rio de Janeiro State serving approximately 1.8 million consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.