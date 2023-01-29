Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE EFX opened at $218.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.69. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $245.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.13.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.