Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,651,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Equillium worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equillium by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQ stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.23. Equillium, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

