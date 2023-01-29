Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $116.18 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

