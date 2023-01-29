Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,225,000 after acquiring an additional 190,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,587,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 480,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after acquiring an additional 210,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 18,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $345,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $151,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,282,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 18,148 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $345,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Expro Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $334.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

