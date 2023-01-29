Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 48.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $863,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren purchased 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,043.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,263.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 44,356 shares of company stock worth $848,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

EXTR opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $297.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. Research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

