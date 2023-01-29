Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 853 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 108.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,700,000 after buying an additional 3,310,544 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 281,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,813,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.