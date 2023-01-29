First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,128 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,284,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

