First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.90.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $181.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.21.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

