Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 1,968 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,937 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.