Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $36.86. Approximately 52,889 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 19,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $981,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period.

