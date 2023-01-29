Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 7.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 135,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 574,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 146.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on GBDC. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

