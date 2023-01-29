good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Stock Price Up 1.9%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 137,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 100,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

GDNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded good natured Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on good natured Products from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on good natured Products from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on good natured Products from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

