GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) were down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 458,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 525,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.72 price target on shares of GoviEx Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$150.56 million and a PE ratio of -8.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

