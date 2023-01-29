Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5,965.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after buying an additional 2,187,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 53,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $24.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graphic Packaging Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.