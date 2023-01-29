Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 18,374 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $130,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

HTGC stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.43. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Articles

