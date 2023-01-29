Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 26,825 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 396,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 44,656 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of TDS stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.93. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $21.05.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

