Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 5,967 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Kemper by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Kemper by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Insider Activity at Kemper

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.87. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -22.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kemper Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.