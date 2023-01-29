Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers International Group reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Compass Point downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.84 million, a P/E ratio of -38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $108.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -168.79%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

