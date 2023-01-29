Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 203,918 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203,918 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.