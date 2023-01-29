Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 20,570 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.
In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,170,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,185. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $128.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.78.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.47 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
