Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,232 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $79.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

