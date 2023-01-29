Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 529 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 750.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 63,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at $17,675,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $790,170. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

