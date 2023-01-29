Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 8,959 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Green Plains by 39.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 106.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $82,000.

Green Plains Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

Insider Activity at Green Plains

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $954.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Stark purchased 787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,210.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GPRE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

