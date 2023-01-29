Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 9,360 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 842.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 608,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 543,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

PACW opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.41.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

