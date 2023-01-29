Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ODP by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ODP during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ODP during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ODP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ODP opened at $51.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.35%. Equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ODP

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.