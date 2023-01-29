Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 30,004 TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 217,298 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 34.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,174,000 after buying an additional 167,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,147,000 after buying an additional 96,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 12.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,464,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth about $5,137,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

TechTarget Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 97.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $91.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.26 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechTarget

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading

