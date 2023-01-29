Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 36,334 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALE. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

NYSE ALE opened at $61.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

