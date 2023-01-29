Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 58,761 Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

KTB stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. The business had revenue of $606.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

