Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.75 Million Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,937 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 26.28%. Equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.