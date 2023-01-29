Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 4,324.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in TPG by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TPG by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 159,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TPG in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas lowered TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.82 million. Analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.16%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

