Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $168.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.22.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.60 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $665,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,013,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Stories

