Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.96 Million Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,311.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6,525.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO opened at $270.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.87 and its 200-day moving average is $233.07. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $3.42. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $577.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. Analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

