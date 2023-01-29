Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,077 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $385.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

IART has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.