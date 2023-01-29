Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 32.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 115.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 563.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at $634,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,434,971. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $191.34 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $214.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $425.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 97.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

